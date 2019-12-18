Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says BJD won't support NRC in state, backs CAA

Headlines

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

DNA TV Show: Mother reunites with lost son after 7 years, know heartbreaking tale of separation

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Popular myths busted by scientific logic

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi sparks row; Piyush Goyal attacks Congress amid political warfare

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

8 Indian foods to avoid for quick weight loss

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

HomeIndia

India

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says BJD won't support NRC in state, backs CAA

The minister also urged the groups in Odisha who are opposed to the new legislation to not create panic as the CAA will not have any effect on Indian Muslims.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2019, 07:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that BJD will not support the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. It may be noted that his party supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses of Parliament.

"Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens, it only deals with the foreigners. BJD MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had made it clear that we don't support NRC, I appeal to citizens to let peace prevail & not to indulge in rumour-mongering," Patnaik told the media.

As the issue of NRC and CAA has caused widespread protests and public outrage in several parts of the country, the minister also urged the groups in Odisha who are opposed to the new legislation to not create panic as the CAA will not have any effect on Indian Muslims.

In November, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented nationwide and no person should be afraid regardless of their religion.

Speaking in the Upper House of the parliament, Shah had said that NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill and the two should not be confused. 

"NRC has no such provision which says that no other religion will be taken under NRC. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill," he had said.

Earlier this month, Shah reaffirmed that there is no connection between the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), adding that he will explain the NRC in the same way he had done the CAB in the Parliament. He had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is committed to implementing the NRC across the country.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court Bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, has refused to stay the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, adding that the top court will hear the petitions on January 22.

The SC on Wednesday issued a notice to the central government regarding the petitions challenging the controversial Citizenship Act

Around 60 petitions had been filed in the matter.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Great Wall of China damaged ‘beyond repair’ by two trying to build a shortcut

South Africa unveil squad for World Cup 2023, Temba Bavuma named skipper

'India afraid to play and lose to Pakistan?': Najam Sethi slams BCCI, ACC for not changing Asia Cup 2023 venue

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 6,999 in the Flipkart sale after 52,000 off, check details

Congress holds parliamentary strategy group meet ahead of special session

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE