Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says BJD won't support NRC in state, backs CAA

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that BJD will not support the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. It may be noted that his party supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses of Parliament.

"Citizenship Amendment Act has nothing to do with Indian citizens, it only deals with the foreigners. BJD MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had made it clear that we don't support NRC, I appeal to citizens to let peace prevail & not to indulge in rumour-mongering," Patnaik told the media.

As the issue of NRC and CAA has caused widespread protests and public outrage in several parts of the country, the minister also urged the groups in Odisha who are opposed to the new legislation to not create panic as the CAA will not have any effect on Indian Muslims.

In November, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented nationwide and no person should be afraid regardless of their religion.

Speaking in the Upper House of the parliament, Shah had said that NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill and the two should not be confused.

"NRC has no such provision which says that no other religion will be taken under NRC. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill," he had said.

Earlier this month, Shah reaffirmed that there is no connection between the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), adding that he will explain the NRC in the same way he had done the CAB in the Parliament. He had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is committed to implementing the NRC across the country.

Meanwhile, a Supreme Court Bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, has refused to stay the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, adding that the top court will hear the petitions on January 22.

The SC on Wednesday issued a notice to the central government regarding the petitions challenging the controversial Citizenship Act

Around 60 petitions had been filed in the matter.