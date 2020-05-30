Odisha: Bus ferrying migrants from Kerala to Kolkata overturns in Balasore

The police stated that the condition of the injured migrants was stable.

A bus carrying migrants hailing from West Bengal from Kerala overturned in the Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday injuring at least seven passengers.

The bus was carrying 38 passengers to Kolkata when it skidded off the National Highway 16 and overturned near Balasore town.

The Police and the fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued the passengers with the help of locals. The injured were taken to district headquarters hospital in Balasore.

The police stated that the condition of the injured migrants was stable.

Another bus is being arranged to take the migrants to their destination.

These migrants were stuck in Kerala since March due to the coronavirus necessitated lockdown imposed by the government.

The Indian Railways had arranged 'Shramik Special' trains and buses to ferry migrants workers stranded in various parts of the country.