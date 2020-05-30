Odisha: Bus ferrying migrants from Kerala to Kolkata overturns in Balasore

Headlines

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Maharashtra: Man throws 2 children in well after argument with wife

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

HomeIndia

India

Odisha: Bus ferrying migrants from Kerala to Kolkata overturns in Balasore

The police stated that the condition of the injured migrants was stable.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 30, 2020, 05:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A bus carrying migrants hailing from West Bengal from Kerala overturned in the Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday injuring at least seven passengers.

The bus was carrying 38 passengers to Kolkata when it skidded off the National Highway 16 and overturned near Balasore town. 

The Police and the fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued the passengers with the help of locals. The injured were taken to district headquarters hospital in Balasore. 

The police stated that the condition of the injured migrants was stable.

Another bus is being arranged to take the migrants to their destination.

These migrants were stuck in Kerala since March due to the coronavirus necessitated lockdown imposed by the government.

The Indian Railways had arranged 'Shramik Special' trains and buses to ferry migrants workers stranded in various parts of the country. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NDA partner KPA withdraws support from Biren Singh government in Manipur

Lok Sabha clears Digital Personal Data Protection Bill by voice vote amid Opposition protest over Manipur issue

Haryana violence: Communal clashes forcing exodus of migrant workers in Gurugram, Faridabad?

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress, passes away at 82

BTS' Suga initiates military enlistment process, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE