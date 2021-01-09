Odisha boy urges transport department to change bus timings for school, Here's the response

A schoolboy hailing from Odisha shared with clarity about his difficulty reaching school on time.

It is not quite often that a schoolboy airs his grievance on an online public forum. But what surprises you more is that the public official actually responded to the child's request with utmost seriousness.

"Respected Sir, I want to state that I am a student of MBS public school, Bhubaneswar. I use Mo Bus as my daily transportation means to go to school. Nowadays the timing of the buses are changed. My reporting time at school is sharp at 7:30 AM. But unfortunately the first bus of route no-13 leaves at 7:40 AM from Lingipur. As a result I will be late for my school. And for this reason I am facing a lot of problems. So I would be grateful to You if You kindly look into the matter and take some immediate action. Yours Truly, Sai Anwesh A. Pradhan." the boy tweeted.

The boy then tagged the Capital Region Urban Transport Bhubaneswar (CRUT) and its Managing Director, IPS officer Arun Bothra.

Now both CRUT and Bothra responded, and promised to change the bus timings so that the child can reach school on time.

“Mo Bus moves with love of commuters like you. The timing of your bus will be changed from Monday. The first bus will start at 7 AM. You won’t be late for school," Managing Director of CRUT, IPS officer Bothra wrote.

The courteous response from the state's transport department to the little boy's demand has pleased the internet.

Well done Sir..Simple actions but make much of a difference — Vaibhav Garge (@meetvabby) January 9, 2021

That's how you resolve an issue... swift and prompt.... lots of love and respect sir

P.S. : I'm from UP... still enjoying the positivity in the air of every nook and corner of my country — SAUMEN KUMAR MOULICK (@SAUMENKUMARMOUL) January 9, 2021

Kudos to u and ur team! This is called ‘addressing concerns of ordinary citizens’. More power to u and wish v have more such responsible n responsive officers running our administration. — Niranjan Damle (@DamleNiranjan) January 9, 2021

If welfare decisions are taken like this at each level of the Government, we will be a much better country. — R K Rout (@RAMAKRUSHNAROU2) January 9, 2021

Wow that's some resolution time...Kudos Arun Sir.. — Amit Lohia (@AmitLohia2019) January 9, 2021

What a great way to start a day!! The system ACTUALLY does something for the people, on the basis of a tweet request, without going thru a 10 year file pushing process... Wah!



Well done, Sir#KuchhBhiHoSaktaHai — City of Joy (@CDMsays) January 9, 2021

The Mo Bus services is a part of Odisha government-owned Capital Region Urban Transport’s (CRUT) ‘City Bus Modernisation’ programme.