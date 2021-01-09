Odisha boy urges transport department to change bus timings for school, Here's the response

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

DNA TV Show: Mother reunites with lost son after 7 years, know heartbreaking tale of separation

PCOS Awareness Month 2023: Popular myths busted by scientific logic

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to PM Modi sparks row; Piyush Goyal attacks Congress amid political warfare

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Amid rising India vs Bharat debate, netizens unleash flood of hilarious memes

8 Indian foods to avoid for quick weight loss

Before Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s top 10 highest grossing films

10 easy ways to speed up your metabolism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Shah Rukh Khan requests Lokesh Kanagaraj to watch Jawan’s Tamil version and asks for his feedback: ‘Tell me if we…’

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner issue joint statement day after filing for divorce: ‘There are many speculative narratives...’

HomeIndia

India

Odisha boy urges transport department to change bus timings for school, Here's the response

A schoolboy hailing from Odisha shared with clarity about his difficulty reaching school on time.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 09:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It is not quite often that a schoolboy airs his grievance on an online public forum. But what surprises you more is that the public official actually responded to the child's request with utmost seriousness.

A schoolboy hailing from Odisha shared with clarity about his difficulty reaching school on time almost every day as the bus leaves at a later time. The boy expressed his concerns in a series of tweets.

"Respected Sir, I want to state that I am a student of MBS public school, Bhubaneswar. I use Mo Bus as my daily transportation means to go to school. Nowadays the timing of the buses are changed. My reporting time at school is sharp at 7:30 AM. But unfortunately the first bus of route no-13 leaves at 7:40 AM from Lingipur. As a result I will be late for my school. And for this reason I am facing a lot of problems. So I would be grateful to You if You kindly look into the matter and take some immediate action. Yours Truly, Sai Anwesh A. Pradhan." the boy tweeted.

The boy then tagged the Capital Region Urban Transport Bhubaneswar (CRUT) and its Managing Director, IPS officer Arun Bothra. 

Now both CRUT and Bothra responded, and promised to change the bus timings so that the child can reach school on time.

“Mo Bus moves with love of commuters like you. The timing of your bus will be changed from Monday. The first bus will start at 7 AM. You won’t be late for school," Managing Director of CRUT, IPS officer Bothra wrote.

The courteous response from the state's transport department to the little boy's demand has pleased the internet.

 

The Mo Bus services is a part of Odisha government-owned Capital Region Urban Transport’s (CRUT) ‘City Bus Modernisation’ programme. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘President of Bharat’ row: Renaming India could cost Rs 14,000 crore; know expert’s calculation

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to secure Super 4 berth

Zika virus in Mumbai: Second case reported in city, 15-year-old girl in hospital, stable

Not Kareena Kapoor, but Saif Ali Khan and this actress were supposed to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma slams Indian bowlers and fielders for lackluster performance against Nepal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE