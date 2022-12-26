Search icon
Odisha: Back-to-back mysterious deaths of two Russian tourists at Rayagada hotel leaves authorities perplexed

Four Russian tourists, including the two deceased, had checked into the hotel on December 21.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 07:15 AM IST

File Photo | Representational

Two of four Russian tourists who checked into a hotel in Rayagada on December 21 died a day apart, under mysterious circumstances. One of them, named Vladimir Videnov, was found dead inside his hotel room on Thursday (December 22). 

The second one, Powel Anthem, allegedly jumped off the third floor of the hotel to his death in a suicide on Sunday (December 25), sources have revealed.

The second tourist allegedly committed after attending the funeral of the first one. His guide rushed him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in an ambulance. Powel was declared dead at the hospital after some time.  

Four Russian tourists, including the two deceased, had checked into the hotel on Wednesday (December 21) after visiting Daringbadi hill station in the Kandhamal district. 

Vladimir’s son had asked police to cremate his father at Rayagada itself, informing them and the Russian Embassy that he would be unable to reach the place. 

As per sources, the “back-to-back deaths” of Russian tourists has become a “matter of concern” for the district authorities. 

(With inputs from ANI)

