What happens if all Super 8 matches in Sri Lanka get washed out? Check semi-final qualification scenarios for Group 2
Major terror attack busted: 8 suspects linked with Pakistan ISI and Bangladesh, arrested
Delhi Weather Update: Temperature expected to cross 30°C soon, Air quality remains 'poor'
Odisha Ashamed: Class VII student raped for year, 4 teachers, peon arrested
Gold, silver prices today, February 22, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Moon mission delayed, no March launch? NASA Chief issues clarification
Pakistan strikes Afghanistan: Militant hideouts struck along Afghan border in retaliation to suicide attacks, dozens killed
Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in just 60 minutes: PM Modi to inaugurate Namo Bharat Rapid Rail today, check ticket prices, timings and more
US hikes tariff to 15%, President Donald Trump says, ‘effective immediately’; Will India pay?
Epstein Files: Jefferey Epstein’s estate agrees to up to USD 35 million settlement with survivors
INDIA
The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated a probe.
A disturbing case of alleged sexual abuse has emerged from a private English medium school in Odisha's Kendrapara district, leading to the arrest of four teachers and a peon. The incident came to light after a class 7 student narrated her ordeal to her mother, who then lodged a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on February 18.
The CWC members visited the school a day after receiving the complaint and treated the matter as "highly sensitive". The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated a probe.
Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said police have recorded the statement of the victim and arrested five people associated with the school, who have been named in the FIR. "Since it's a sensitive issue, we are sending senior officials from the headquarters who are part of the crime against women team to monitor and supervise the investigation," he said.
According to the allegations, the girl was raped repeatedly by her teachers over a prolonged period. It was also alleged that some other teachers, including a woman, were protecting the accused. The accused allegedly threatened the girl against telling anyone about the matter. The family alleged that authorities at the school did not act on their complaint even after being informed of the matter.
The principal of the school said they came to know about the incident only after the family lodged a complaint with the CWC. "The facts will be known after a detailed investigation," said the principal. Police sources said all the legal processes are being followed in the case, and the accused will be taken to the court on Sunday, 9:00 am.