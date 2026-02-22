FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Odisha Ashamed: Class VII student raped for year, 4 teachers, peon arrested

The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated a probe.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 09:06 AM IST

A disturbing case of alleged sexual abuse has emerged from a private English medium school in Odisha's Kendrapara district, leading to the arrest of four teachers and a peon. The incident came to light after a class 7 student narrated her ordeal to her mother, who then lodged a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on February 18.

Investigation launched, accused arrested

The CWC members visited the school a day after receiving the complaint and treated the matter as "highly sensitive". The police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated a probe.

Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said police have recorded the statement of the victim and arrested five people associated with the school, who have been named in the FIR. "Since it's a sensitive issue, we are sending senior officials from the headquarters who are part of the crime against women team to monitor and supervise the investigation," he said.

Allegations of repeated abuse 

According to the allegations, the girl was raped repeatedly by her teachers over a prolonged period. It was also alleged that some other teachers, including a woman, were protecting the accused. The accused allegedly threatened the girl against telling anyone about the matter. The family alleged that authorities at the school did not act on their complaint even after being informed of the matter.

School's response

The principal of the school said they came to know about the incident only after the family lodged a complaint with the CWC. "The facts will be known after a detailed investigation," said the principal. Police sources said all the legal processes are being followed in the case, and the accused will be taken to the court on Sunday, 9:00 am.

