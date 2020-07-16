Odisha announces 14-day complete lockdown in 4 districts with highest COVID-19 cases

Odisha government on Thursday announced 14-day complete lockdown in Ganjam, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area from July 17.

The lockdown will be in place from 9 pm of July 17 to July 31 midnight, state Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said.

Odisha has a total of 14,280 COVID-19 cases with a death toll of 74. There are currently 4,342 active cases while 9,864 patients have recovered.

"The State Government do hereby impose lookdown in the entire jurisdictions of Khania, Ganjam, Cuttack and Jajpur districts and Rourkela Municipal Corporation (Sundergarh district) w.e.f. 9 pm of 17.07.2020 until midnight of 31.07.2020," an order by Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner read.

During this lockdown, all shops & commercial establishments, offices and institutions shall remain dosed and mobility of people restricted except some essential services and government employees.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the COVID Plasma Bank for treatment of serious COVID patients at SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

Odisha is the third state besides Delhi and Maharastra to start this facility.