Odisha: 17-month-old girl child raped by relative in Khunta
Accused is at large and further investigation into the matter is underway.
(Picture for Representation)
A 17-month-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Khunta block of Mayurbhanj on the evening of July 5, police said.
The girl has been sent for medical evaluation and a case has been registered.
"A case registered under relevant sections, the minor girl sent for medical evaluation," said S Mohapatra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Khunta.
