Odisha: 17-month-old girl child raped by relative in Khunta

Accused is at large and further investigation into the matter is underway.


(Picture for Representation)

Updated: Jul 9, 2019, 03:18 PM IST

A 17-month-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Khunta block of Mayurbhanj on the evening of July 5, police said.

The girl has been sent for medical evaluation and a case has been registered.

 

"A case registered under relevant sections, the minor girl sent for medical evaluation," said S Mohapatra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Khunta.

Accused is at large and further investigation into the matter is underway.

