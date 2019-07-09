Odisha: 17-month-old girl child raped by relative in Khunta

A 17-month-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in Khunta block of Mayurbhanj on the evening of July 5, police said.

The girl has been sent for medical evaluation and a case has been registered.

"A case registered under relevant sections, the minor girl sent for medical evaluation," said S Mohapatra, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Khunta.

Accused is at large and further investigation into the matter is underway.