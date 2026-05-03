Odisha: 1 killed, 58 people admitted to hospital after eating ‘Dahi Bara’ in Jajpur district, Food poisoning suspected

One elderly woman died and 58 people, including children, fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after allegedly eating contaminated Dahi Bara in ‘Pata Pur’ village in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

One elderly woman died and 58 people, including children, fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after allegedly eating contaminated Dahi Bara in ‘Pata Pur’ village in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

The villagers after consuming the 'Dahi Bara', reportedly began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, a mild fever, and dizziness.

Among the patients, 25 are children, and 27 are adults. The other 6 are receiving treatment at their village. As per reports, the Dahi bara vendor is from a nearby village and is known the villagers.

The affected people were immediately rushed them to nearby government hospitals for treatment. Later, 52 of them were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Jajpur by ambulance.

As ANI reported, Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Jajpur Member of Parliament Dr. Rabindra Kumar Behera visited the victims in the hospital. Investigation has been launched.

In a similar case, four family members in Mumbai died due to suspected food poisoning after consuming biryani and watermelon. The deceased included a 40-year-old man, his 35-year-old wife, and their two daughters aged 16 and 13 years.