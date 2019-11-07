Odd-even scheme: PIL in Supreme Court challenges Delhi govt's 'unconstitutional' move, calls it 'misuse of power'

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL), claiming that the Delhi government's odd-even scheme to curb pollution in the national capital region is "unconstitutional" and "gross misuse of power", has been filed in the Supreme Court.

This comes after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government implemented the highly debated odd-even scheme from November 4 to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR. The scheme will remain in force till November 15.

Earlier this week on Monday, the Supreme Court had come down heavily on the Delhi government over the issue of the rising air pollution and questioned its logic behind the implementation of the odd-even scheme to curb pollution.

"What is the logic behind the odd-even scheme? Banning diesel vehicles we can understand, but what is the point of the odd-even scheme?" asked Justice Arun Mishra.

The Court added that the city is choking every year and we are not being able to do anything. "What will you achieve? You are stopping private cars, but autos and taxis can ply... they will ply more and pollute equally," Justice Mishra said. He was referring to the fact that the odd-even scheme has been implemented only on private cars however, the autos and taxis still roam freely and are liable to pollute the air just as much. Cars pollute comparatively lesser, Justice Mishra stated.

Proceeding on to the argument behind the implementation of the odd-even scheme, another advocate on the Bench, Justice Gupta, said that it would have made sense if the government's debate was based on cars vs buses. "It would make sense of you were saying cars vs buses. The solution is single-person-use vehicles against mass-use vehicles. You have only added some 100 buses to public transport. People don't even want to use Metros. The Metro to the Airport runs empty most of the time," said Justice Gupta.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had also reprimanded the Centre and Delhi government over rising air pollution.

The top court also asked Punjab and Haryana states to reduce stubble burning, which is one of the main contributors to the sudden rise in Delhi's pollution.

On Thursday, with an increase in wind speed, the Delhi air quality improved a bit but remained in the 'poor' category. However, the pollution level in Noida remained in the 'very poor' category.

At around 5:30 AM on Thursday, Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 235 with PM level 2.5 and Noida at 301 with PM level 2.5.