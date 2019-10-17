Odd-even scheme from Nov 4 to 15; two wheelers, women, vehicles carrying students in school uniform exempted

"The scheme will also include vehicles coming from other states, and only be implemented on non-transport 4-wheeled vehicles. Two-wheelers will be exempted," Kejriwal said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the odd-even scheme will be implemented from 4th November to 15th November.

"The scheme will also include vehicles coming from other states, and only be implemented on non-transport 4-wheeled vehicles. Two-wheelers will be exempted," Kejriwal said.

The scheme will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays. Violaters of the odd-even scheme will have to pay a fine of Rs 4000.

The odd-even scheme will also be applicable on vehicles of Delhi government minister, however, Central government ministers vehicles will be exempted.

Delhi's chief minister will also have to adhere to the odd-even scheme, though chief ministers coming from other states will be exempted from the scheme.

Also, CNG vehicles are also included in the odd-even scheme.

Meanwhile, women, differently-abled and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms will be exempted.