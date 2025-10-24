October School Holidays 2025: Schools to remain closed in THESE states on Chhath Puja; Check dates and other details inside

Chhath Puja 2025 brings school holidays across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from October 25-28. Celebrated with devotion to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya, the four-day festival includes fasting, prayers, and river rituals, allowing families to gather, celebrate, and seek blessings.

The vibrant festival of Chhath Puja is set to bring an extended period of celebration and school closures across several Indian states in October 2025. Closely following the Diwali holidays, this sacred festival dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya is deeply rooted in devotion, purity, and gratitude. Celebrated primarily in Bihar, the festival’s fervour has now spread widely across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and many other regions of India.

State-Wise School Holiday Updates

Bihar:

In Bihar, where Chhath Puja holds the greatest cultural significance, the state government has officially announced that all schools will remain closed until October 29, 2025. The Bihar Education Department has granted an extended break to enable students, teachers, and families to actively participate in the rituals and community gatherings that define the festival. Classes are scheduled to resume on October 30, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh:

In Uttar Pradesh, schools had already observed Diwali vacations from October 20 to 23, 2025. An additional break for Chhath Puja is expected from October 25 to 28, though an official notification from the state education department is still awaited. Many families in eastern Uttar Pradesh, especially those with roots in Bihar, have already begun preparing for the celebration, which is marked by fasting, prayers, and offering arghya to the setting and rising sun.

Rajasthan:

Schools in Rajasthan are currently closed until October 25 for general festive holidays. While there has been no formal declaration of a separate Chhath Puja holiday, extensions are possible in areas where the festival is widely observed, depending on local customs and community participation.

Chhath Puja 2025 Schedule and Rituals

Chhath Puja will be celebrated from October 25 to 28, 2025, following its traditional four-day sequence:

October 25 – Nahay-Khaay: The day of purification and preparation.

October 26 – Kharna: Observers fast and offer kheer and fruits in the evening.

October 27 – Sandhya Arghya: Devotees offer prayers to the setting sun.

October 28 – Usha Arghya: The final ritual, dedicated to the rising sun.

The extended holiday period offers families a chance to return to their hometowns, reunite with loved ones, and immerse themselves in faith and festivity. As schools remain closed and riverbanks come alive with hymns and lights, Chhath Puja 2025 promises to be a time of spiritual renewal, gratitude, and togetherness across India.