October 2025 Festivals Calendar: Key dates for Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath puja, Bhai dooj and other festivals

October 2025 is packed with vibrant festivals in India, including Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Karwa Chauth, Sharad Purnima, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja. Explore dates, significance, rituals, and regional celebrations for each festival to plan your festive month.

October 2025 is set to be a month full of vibrant celebrations across India. From religious observances to cultural festivities, the month brings an exciting lineup of festivals that highlight the country’s rich traditions. Here’s a detailed look at the major festivals in October 2025 and what to expect from each.

Navratri (Shardiya Navratri)

Dates: September 22 - October 1, 2025

Navratri is a nine-night festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Devotees across India observe fasts, perform prayers, and participate in cultural activities like Garba and Dandiya Raas. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, and symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.

Dussehra (Vijayadashami)

Date: October 2, 2025

Dussehra marks the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Celebrations include effigy burnings, processions, and cultural performances. In many parts of India, Dussehra also marks the culmination of Navratri festivities.

Gandhi Jayanti

Date: October 2, 2025

This day honors the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, India’s father of the nation. People remember his teachings and contributions through prayer services, marches, and community activities.

Sharad Purnima

Date: October 6, 2025

Sharad Purnima is celebrated on the full moon night and is believed to be the night when the moon emits special healing energy. Devotees prepare kheer (sweet rice pudding) and offer it to the moon while observing rituals.

Karwa Chauth

Date: October 9, 2025

Married Hindu women observe a fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The day involves rituals, dressing up in traditional attire, and breaking the fast after sighting the moon.

Diwali (Deepawali)

Date: October 20, 2025

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of India’s biggest celebrations. It commemorates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya. People light diyas, burst crackers, and worship Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and happiness.

Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

Dates: October 22-23, 2025

Govardhan Puja celebrates Lord Krishna’s lifting of the Govardhan Hill, while Bhai Dooj honors the bond between brothers and sisters. Both festivals involve special prayers and family gatherings.

Chhath Puja

Dates: October 27-28, 2025

Observed mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God. Devotees perform rigorous rituals, including fasting and offering prayers near rivers or ponds.

October 2025 promises a vibrant array of festivals reflecting India’s cultural diversity. From religious devotion during Navratri to the joyous lights of Diwali, these celebrations are an opportunity for families and communities to come together and cherish traditions.

