Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

OBL Container Solution: Revolutionizing Sustainable Living With Upcycled Shipping Containers

This Is The Way You Establish A Business In Dubai According To Seasoned Entrepreneur Hitesh

Lucky Rajor creates an indelible mark in the social media realm

Kairana Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet man who worked with his father at shop, became CEO of Rs 29787 crore company, resigned due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OBL Container Solution: Revolutionizing Sustainable Living With Upcycled Shipping Containers

This Is The Way You Establish A Business In Dubai According To Seasoned Entrepreneur Hitesh

Lucky Rajor creates an indelible mark in the social media realm

Bowlers with most wickets in first over in IPL

Meet lesser-known women of Mukesh Ambani's family

8 common foods that cause allergies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

Sanjay Dutt to contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Actor says 'I will be the first...'

Kriti Sanon says Crew's box office success shows films 'don't have to be led by a man to pull audience to theatre'

Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly to 'beef-eating' rumours, calls them 'tactics to tarnish image': I am a proud Hindu

HomeIndia

India

OBL Container Solution: Revolutionizing Sustainable Living With Upcycled Shipping Containers

OBL Container Solution is transforming the way we think about construction and design.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 05:52 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Are you ready to revolutionize your living space with sustainability at its core? Look no further than OBL Container Solution, where innovation meets eco-conscious living. Offering elegant studio rooms starting at just Rs. 700,000/- onwards, OBL Container Solution is transforming the way we think about construction and design.

Founded by Mr. Milind V Kawale and Mrs. Swapnila Milind Kawale, OBL Container Solution is not just about building structures; it's about creating a sustainable future. With a commitment to eco-friendliness and sustainability, OBL Container Solution repurposes shipping containers into versatile structural masterpieces, tailored to your needs.

At OBL Container Solution, sustainability is more than just a buzzword - it's a way of life. Our strong upcycled containers not only offer aesthetically pleasing solutions but also contribute to a greener environment. By choosing OBL Container Solution, you're not just building a structure; you're contributing to a sustainable future for generations to come.

Why Choose OBL Container Solution?

 

1. Sustainable & Eco-Friendly: Our upcycled containers are a testament to our commitment to sustainability. By repurposing shipping containers, we reduce waste and minimize our environmental footprint.
 

2. Quality & Efficiency: Experience unparalleled quality in every structure we build. Our skilled craftsmen ensure that each project is executed with precision and attention to detail, delivering superior results that exceed expectations.
 

3. Fixed Costing & Easy Finance Management: With our transparent pricing model, managing finances for your project becomes hassle-free. Say goodbye to unexpected costs and budget overruns with OBL Container Solution.
 

4. Easy Installation: Installation is a breeze with our modular container structures. Enjoy the convenience of quick and easy setup without compromising on durability or aesthetics.
 

5. Foolproof Insulation:Our insulated walls maintain a comfortable temperature year-round, reducing energy consumption and providing superior comfort.
 

6. Perfect for Challenging Locations: Our structures are ideal for use in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas, forest lands, or any other challenging terrain where traditional construction methods may not be feasible. Experience the flexibility of creating functional spaces in unique environments with ease.
 

7. Versatile Applications: From stylish studio rooms to trendy restaurants, our innovative container solutions offer flexibility and adaptability like no other. Whatever your vision may be, we bring it to life using shipping containers as the building blocks.
 

"Embrace the Future of Architecture with OBL Container Solution! Unlock the potential of your space with us and experience the beauty and functionality of container structures reimagined for the modern world. Reach out to us today and let's bring your vision to life with OBL Container Solution! And let's start building something extraordinary together while contributing to nature!"
 

With OBL Container Solution, the future of sustainable living is within reach. Join us in our mission to build a greener, more sustainable world, one container at a time.

https://www.outofboxliving.com/

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

World Health Day 2024: Everyday mistakes that are putting your heart at risk

IPL 2024: Yash Thakur's fifer, Marcus Stoinis' fifty power Lucknow Super Giants to 33-run win over GT

LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reveals why she wrote Drama Queen, joined theatre: 'I was getting rubbish roles' | Exclusive

Total Solar Eclipse: When, where and how to watch, visibility in India; all you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement