Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Objectionable posters against PM Modi: 100 FIRs, 6 arrested in Delhi; probe underway

Some of the posters had the caption saying 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao (Remove Modi, save country)'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

Objectionable posters against PM Modi: 100 FIRs, 6 arrested in Delhi; probe underway
The police have registered cases under the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act. (Representational)

The Delhi Police have registered 100 FIRs and arrested six people for allegedly publishing and distributing objectionable posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The posters carried derogatory remarks against PM Modi.

Some of the posters had the caption saying 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao (Remove Modi, save country)'.

Special CP Deependra Pathak told ANI that the Delhi Police has registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested for objectionable posters including those against PM Narendra Modi across the city.

The officer didn't mention who printed the posters and who planned the act.

The police have registered cases under the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act.

The police claimed they intercepted a van leaving the office of the Aam Aadmi Party. They seized these posters from the vehicle.

They are investigating the case.

With inputs from ANI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Meet Ayushi Nandan, Bihar Board Inter exam science topper who scored 94.8%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.