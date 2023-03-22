Objectionable posters against PM Modi: 100 FIRs, 6 arrested in Delhi; probe underway

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

The police have registered cases under the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act. (Representational)

The Delhi Police have registered 100 FIRs and arrested six people for allegedly publishing and distributing objectionable posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The posters carried derogatory remarks against PM Modi.

Some of the posters had the caption saying 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao (Remove Modi, save country)'.

Special CP Deependra Pathak told ANI that the Delhi Police has registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested for objectionable posters including those against PM Narendra Modi across the city.

The officer didn't mention who printed the posters and who planned the act.

The police have registered cases under the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act.

The police claimed they intercepted a van leaving the office of the Aam Aadmi Party. They seized these posters from the vehicle.

They are investigating the case.

With inputs from ANI