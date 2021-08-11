Bill to allow states, UTs to prepare own OBC list passed in Parliament

A day after Lok Sabha, the Constitution Amendment Bill that aims to empower states and union territories to make their own lists of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) was passed in Rajya Sabha as well. Amidst the demand of all the parties to abolish the 50% limit of reservation, the government agreed in the Rajya Sabha that the 30-year old reservation limit should be considered.

The 'Constitution 127th Amendment Bill 2021' was passed by a margin of 187 votes in the Rajya Sabha after nearly six hours of discussion. There was not even a single vote in opposition. The amendments brought by the opposition members on this bill were rejected in the House. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Earlier, while replying to the discussion on the bill, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Singh talked about the commitment of the Narendra Modi government for social justice. He added that the 50 percent reservation limit was imposed 30 years ago and there should be a discussion on it. Along with this, speaking on the demand of the MPs for the caste-based census, he said that the related survey was conducted in the 2011 census but it was not focused on Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The minister said that the support received from MPs of all parties in favour of this constitutional amendment in the House is welcome. He said that the political parties may be different, ideology may be different, commitment may also be different, adding that the Modi government is committed to social justice and our commitment is reflected in the way the government has taken steps in this regard.