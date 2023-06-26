'Obama ji should not forget...': Rajnath Singh reacts to former US President's Muslims in India remark (file photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reacted to former US President Barack Obama's remark on Muslims rights in India. Singh said that the former US president should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living in the world as family members.

“Obama ji should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living in the world as family members... He should also think about himself as to how many Muslim countries he has attacked”, the minister said at an event in Jammu on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had hit back at Obama, saying six Muslim-dominated countries were bombed by the US when Obama was its president. Recently, in an interview to CNN, Obama had spoken about the protection of the rights of the ethnic minorities in India. The former US President has said India may start ‘pulling apart’ if its government does not protect the rights of ethnic minorities.

READ | Byju’s crisis: In call with shareholders, CEO Byju Raveendran admits past mistakes