Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'Obama ji should not forget...': Rajnath Singh reacts to former US President's Muslims in India remark

On Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that six Muslim-dominated countries were bombed by the US when Obama was its president.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

'Obama ji should not forget...': Rajnath Singh reacts to former US President's Muslims in India remark
'Obama ji should not forget...': Rajnath Singh reacts to former US President's Muslims in India remark (file photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reacted to former US President Barack Obama's remark on Muslims rights in India. Singh said that the former US president should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living in the world as family members.

“Obama ji should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living in the world as family members... He should also think about himself as to how many Muslim countries he has attacked”, the minister said at an event in Jammu on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had hit back at Obama, saying six Muslim-dominated countries were bombed by the US when Obama was its president. Recently, in an interview to CNN, Obama had spoken about the protection of the rights of the ethnic minorities in India. The former US President has said India may start ‘pulling apart’ if its government does not protect the rights of ethnic minorities.

READ | Byju’s crisis: In call with shareholders, CEO Byju Raveendran admits past mistakes

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look
In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kharchi Puja 2023: Know significance and rituals of Tripura's 'Festival of 14 Gods'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.