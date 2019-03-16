O2: Bihar's go-to cow sheds and cafes

An agrarian campaign has been conceived in Bihar to popularise breeding and rearing of indigenous milch cattle, as opposed to foreign or hybrid breeds.
'Oxygen Goushala' hopes to create a social model for breeding and saving homegrown cows by popularising the benefits of pure milk procured from desi cows such as Gir and Sahiwal.
"Milk given by indigenous breeds of cows is the best after mother's milk. It is not just higher on vitamins, nutrients, amino acids and Omega 3 fatty acids when compared to Jersey or other breeds, it also has medicinal value," says Vinod Singh, the force behind Oxygen Goushala.
Crossbreeds and exotic cows are more susceptible to disease, and therefore, pricier to maintain, he says.
Singh says some 50 people including high court judges and bureaucrats are already associated with the movement after doorstep delivery of milk started this month.
"We plan to cater to about 1,000 people, who will become brand ambassadors of our cause. While our capacity is limited, our ultimate aim is to create a market for desi cow milk, that will get milkmen and suppliers to switch to indigenous breeds," he says.