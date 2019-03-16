O2: Bihar's go-to cow sheds and cafes

An agrarian campaign has been conceived in Bihar to popularise breeding and rearing of indigenous milch cattle, as opposed to foreign or hybrid breeds.



'Oxygen Goushala' hopes to create a social model for breeding and saving homegrown cows by popularising the benefits of pure milk procured from desi cows such as Gir and Sahiwal.



"Milk given by indigenous breeds of cows is the best after mother's milk. It is not just higher on vitamins, nutrients, amino acids and Omega 3 fatty acids when compared to Jersey or other breeds, it also has medicinal value," says Vinod Singh, the force behind Oxygen Goushala.



Crossbreeds and exotic cows are more susceptible to disease, and therefore, pricier to maintain, he says.



Singh says some 50 people including high court judges and bureaucrats are already associated with the movement after doorstep delivery of milk started this month.



"We plan to cater to about 1,000 people, who will become brand ambassadors of our cause. While our capacity is limited, our ultimate aim is to create a market for desi cow milk, that will get milkmen and suppliers to switch to indigenous breeds," he says.





Singh says each member of the Goushala will have to visit it at least once a year to connect with the bovines.The Goushala itself is being developed as a place for the locals to picnic at, with cottages and halls.As part of a related initiative, Students' Oxygen Movement, schoolchildren in Patna are being made aware of the benefits of drinking desi cow milk. Cafes called A2 (after the milk protein) have also been planned for tastings.As part of the preservation initiative, the Goushala's aim is also to provide shelter to the quadrupeds that are past their milking age."We will raise male bovines and won't sell the cows after they stop giving milk. Around 10% of the funds will be deposited in banks to take care of ageing cattle," he says.Asharfi Rai, a milkman in Patna, says, "The cost of a Jersey cow is Rs 25,000-40,000. A good Gir can cost up to a lakh. But the upkeep of foreign breeds is higher as they can't easily adapt to the conditions.