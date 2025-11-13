FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in Ladakh will be game-changer for armed forces?

STOEX launches in the UAE, appointing new CEO to lead Regulated Real World Digital Assets

School Holiday on November 14: Schools to remain closed in THESE states tomorrow; Check complete list here

Dharmendra was among highest-paid actors at peak of his career, got more fees than Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay, received Rs...

Meet Anvay Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s younger son, making waves on social media after U-19 selection for Team India

Remember Millimetre from 3 Idiots? Rahul Kumar spotted with Turkish wife in viral video, they met after Aamir Khan...

Aamir Khan once refused to speak with Juhi Chawla for 7 years, their rift began on sets of..., only reconciled after...

Delhi Blast: CHILLING plot of Red Fort explosion to be revealed after diaries recovered from Dr Muzammil, Dr Umar Mohammad's room in Al Falah University? Probe agencies says...

Bihar election 2025: Meet Shashant Shekhar, IITian, IIM graduate-turned-dairy entrepreneur, Congress candidate from Patna Sahib, his net worth is Rs...

De De Pyaar De 2 cast fees REVEALED: Ajay Devgn is highest-paid actor, how much did R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh charge? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in Ladakh will be game-changer for armed forces?

Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...

STOEX launches in the UAE, appointing new CEO to lead Regulated Real World Digital Assets

STOEX launches in the UAE, appointing new CEO to lead Regulated Real World Digit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...

From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh

THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs

HomeIndia

INDIA

Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in Ladakh will be game-changer for armed forces?

Situated 13,700 ft above sea level, it is located just 35 km from the China border, boosting India's military readiness with a 2.7km runway, Su-30MKI and Rafale jet support, and rapid troop deployment capabilities.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 01:09 PM IST

Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in Ladakh will be game-changer for armed forces?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The much-awaited Nyoma airbase in eastern Ladakh near the China border has finally been commissioned by the India Air Force, marking a strategic milestone as the world's highest operational fighter-capable airbase. Reportedly,  IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew a C-130J ‘Super Hercules’ from Hindon to Nyoma’s Mudh airfield to formally commission the renovated facility. 

Nyoma airfield is operational now

Situated 13,700 ft above sea level, it is located just 35 km from the China border, boosting India's military readiness with a 2.7km runway, Su-30MKI and Rafale jet support, and rapid troop deployment capabilities. India’s diplomatic efforts with China are seeing a "reset," with military confidence-building measures (CBMs) improving, but trust remains low amid unresolved border tensions, said a senior official, according to TOI. "No de-escalation along the LAC means troops will stay forward-deployed for the 6th consecutive winter since the 2020 Ladakh clashes," he noted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had laid the foundation stone of Nyoma Airfield in Eastern Ladakh virtually, calling it a game-changer for the Armed Forces. Built at a cost of over Rs 200 crore, the project strengthens surveillance and response along the LAC. The Nyoma region ("Mudh-Nyoma") in eastern Ladakh’s Changthang area, near the LAC, has transformed from a rudimentary mud airstrip to a strategic military asset bolstering India’s high-altitude defence infrastructure. 

Nyoma airbase strengths and challenges

Undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Nyoma Airbase has several strategic significances for regular fighter missions by early 2026. Nyoma Airbase will provide a rapid response, cutting deployment time to Pangong Tso, Demchok, and Depsang. The high-altitude mastery enables fighter operations at 13,700 ft. It strengthened India's deterrence and posture against China’s LAC infrastructure Provides a logistic hub to support C-17, IL-76 transports for sustained operations. However, the challenges could be aircraft limits posing reduced payload, tweaked engines. It can also be tough in harsh conditions, and winter rain can be a logistics hurdle.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in Ladakh will be game-changer for armed forces?
Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in
STOEX launches in the UAE, appointing new CEO to lead Regulated Real World Digital Assets
STOEX launches in the UAE, appointing new CEO to lead Regulated Real World Digit
School Holiday on November 14: Schools to remain closed in THESE states tomorrow; Check complete list here
School Holiday on November 14: Schools to remain closed in THESE states tomorrow
Dharmendra was among highest-paid actors at peak of his career, got more fees than Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay, received Rs...
Dharmendra was among highest-paid actors, got more fees than Big B in Sholay
Meet Anvay Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s younger son, making waves on social media after U-19 selection for Team India
Meet Anvay Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s younger son, making waves on social media
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh
THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper, assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was going to marry...
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper; was going to...
Meet Pooja Deol, Sunny Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, is connected to British royal family, their marriage was kept secret because...
Meet Pooja Deol, Sunny Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE