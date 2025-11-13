Nyoma Airbase near China border operational now: How India's highest airfield in Ladakh will be game-changer for armed forces?

Situated 13,700 ft above sea level, it is located just 35 km from the China border, boosting India's military readiness with a 2.7km runway, Su-30MKI and Rafale jet support, and rapid troop deployment capabilities.

The much-awaited Nyoma airbase in eastern Ladakh near the China border has finally been commissioned by the India Air Force, marking a strategic milestone as the world's highest operational fighter-capable airbase. Reportedly, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flew a C-130J ‘Super Hercules’ from Hindon to Nyoma’s Mudh airfield to formally commission the renovated facility.



Nyoma airfield is operational now

Situated 13,700 ft above sea level, it is located just 35 km from the China border, boosting India's military readiness with a 2.7km runway, Su-30MKI and Rafale jet support, and rapid troop deployment capabilities. India’s diplomatic efforts with China are seeing a "reset," with military confidence-building measures (CBMs) improving, but trust remains low amid unresolved border tensions, said a senior official, according to TOI. "No de-escalation along the LAC means troops will stay forward-deployed for the 6th consecutive winter since the 2020 Ladakh clashes," he noted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had laid the foundation stone of Nyoma Airfield in Eastern Ladakh virtually, calling it a game-changer for the Armed Forces. Built at a cost of over Rs 200 crore, the project strengthens surveillance and response along the LAC. The Nyoma region ("Mudh-Nyoma") in eastern Ladakh’s Changthang area, near the LAC, has transformed from a rudimentary mud airstrip to a strategic military asset bolstering India’s high-altitude defence infrastructure.



Nyoma airbase strengths and challenges

Undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Nyoma Airbase has several strategic significances for regular fighter missions by early 2026. Nyoma Airbase will provide a rapid response, cutting deployment time to Pangong Tso, Demchok, and Depsang. The high-altitude mastery enables fighter operations at 13,700 ft. It strengthened India's deterrence and posture against China’s LAC infrastructure Provides a logistic hub to support C-17, IL-76 transports for sustained operations. However, the challenges could be aircraft limits posing reduced payload, tweaked engines. It can also be tough in harsh conditions, and winter rain can be a logistics hurdle.