Nusrat Jahan released from hospital, family dismisses drug overdose rumours

Referring to her medical records, the police hinted that she was admitted to the hospital following a medication overdose.

Trinamool Congress MP and Bengali actress, Nusrat Jahan, on Monday evening was discharged from Apollo Gleneagles hospital after she was admitted there due to her respiratory problems, a source close to her said. She was admitted to the ICU on Sunday night at around 9:30 pm.

According to IANS, the source dismissed media reports of a drug overdose and said that the problem arose because she suffered a 'serious' asthma attack."She has an asthma problem and uses an inhaler," the source said.

She is completely fine now," the source added.

Referring to her medical records, the police hinted that she was admitted to the hospital following a medication overdose.

Being a first time MP, Nusrat Jahan contested Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Basirhat constituency in West Bengal.

She won the seat with a huge margin of 350,000 votes against BJP candidate Sayantan Basu.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain have been married for more than five months now.

The couple had a fairytale wedding in Turkey and after that, she took an oath at the Parliament. Over the time of her wedding, Nusrat has been caught in the web of controversies for applying sindoor, celebrating Hindu festivals and more. However, she remained unaffected and said that for her all the festivals and customs are equal.