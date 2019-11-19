Nusrat Jahan released from hospital, family dismisses drug overdose rumours

Headlines

This man, related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan; revived failing Rs 7,000 crore business empire, his net worth was...

Apple tries to get close to Spotify, rolls out new Music tab

Beware of scam: Fake tax refund messages circulating, warns PIB

Shanaya Kapoor turns heads in desi pink suit, Khushi Kapoor mesmerises in pale purple saree

Pushpa 2: Makers unveil first look of Fahadh Faasil's Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, fans say 'ready for epic face-off'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Opposition forced to bring no-trust vote against govt to break PM's 'maun vrat': Gaurav Gogoi

This man, related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan; revived failing Rs 7,000 crore business empire, his net worth was...

Apple tries to get close to Spotify, rolls out new Music tab

Coronary heart disease: 7 superfoods to prevent clogged arteries

10 desi words that are part of the Oxford dictionary

9 superfoods to naturally cleanse lungs, detoxify liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

This man, related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan; revived failing Rs 7,000 crore business empire, his net worth was...

Shanaya Kapoor turns heads in desi pink suit, Khushi Kapoor mesmerises in pale purple saree

India's most watched TV show has 7.7 crore viewers, 4 times as many as Game of Thrones; it's not Bigg Boss, Naagin, TKSS

HomeIndia

India

Nusrat Jahan released from hospital, family dismisses drug overdose rumours

Referring to her medical records, the police hinted that she was admitted to the hospital following a medication overdose.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2019, 10:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Trinamool Congress MP and Bengali actress, Nusrat Jahan, on Monday evening was discharged from Apollo Gleneagles hospital after she was admitted there due to her respiratory problems, a source close to her said. She was admitted to the ICU on Sunday night at around 9:30 pm.

According to IANS, the source dismissed media reports of a drug overdose and said that the problem arose because she suffered a 'serious' asthma attack."She has an asthma problem and uses an inhaler," the source said.  

She is completely fine now,"  the source added.

Referring to her medical records, the police hinted that she was admitted to the hospital following a medication overdose.

Being a first time MP, Nusrat Jahan contested Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Basirhat constituency in West Bengal.

She won the seat with a huge margin of 350,000 votes against BJP candidate Sayantan Basu.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain have been married for more than five months now.

The couple had a fairytale wedding in Turkey and after that, she took an oath at the Parliament. Over the time of her wedding, Nusrat has been caught in the web of controversies for applying sindoor, celebrating Hindu festivals and more. However, she remained unaffected and said that for her all the festivals and customs are equal.   

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IPL star Sarfaraz Khan ties the knot: New bride Romana Jahur met cricketer during match, know love story

Explained: How INDIA lost its first battle against BJP after Rajya Sabha passed Delhi services bill

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: CA Foundation June result likely on THIS day, check direct link

Gadar 2 advance booking crosses Rs 4 crore four days before release, Sunny Deol-starrer set for mega Rs 30-crore opening

National Pension Scheme: Planning to invest in NPS? Check these 7 amazing facts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE