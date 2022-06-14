Nupur Sharma row: VHP calls for mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Delhi as protest against Friday violence

File photo

A few days after violence erupted in several states across India, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called on people to assemble in temples across Delhi and participate in mass recitations of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on Tuesday.

This call for mass recitation has been made as a protest against the violence that erupted in 14 Indian states on June 10, when communities were protesting against the remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by former BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

In a statement, the Vishva Hindu Parishad alleged violent demonstrations were held and stones pelted at temples and houses after prayers in mosques on June 10 as part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame India globally, as per PTI reports.

Protests and violent demonstrations took place across the country, most notable in states such as Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, against former BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, who had made objectionable remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Talking about the violence, Delhi VHP chief Kapil Khanna said in the statement, “Illegal fatwas were issued for the killing of Nupur Sharma... The Hindu society rejects and strongly condemns the pressure that was built on the Hindu society due to such illegal demonstrations.”

"To protest against this, I call upon the Hindu society of Delhi to assemble at small and big temples in the city and participate in the mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa at 8.00 pm tomorrow (June 14, 2022)," he added, according to PTI.

Khanna further said that it was absolutely necessary to “showcase their strength” and respond strongly to the “unethical pressure being built on Hindu society”.

Till now, over 400 people have been arrested across several states in relation to the June 10 violence, with upwards of 300 people being arrested in Uttar Pradesh alone. The UP government has further demolished the house of the prime accused in the violence, Javed Ahmed, over illegal construction on the ground floor.

Javed Ahmed has been arrested by the Prayagraj police and is being held for questioning.

(With PTI inputs)

