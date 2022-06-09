‘Nupur Sharma spreading violence, dividing country’: Mamata Banerjee demands former BJP leader’s arrest

File photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee became the latest politician to target former BJP leader Nupur Sharma over the comments on Prophet Muhammad on a TV debate some days ago, demanding her arrest in the middle of the controversy.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee slammed Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, both former BJP leaders suspended from the party in the midst of the controversy, urging the government for their arrest and slamming the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Posting on Twitter, the West Bengal CM said, “I condemn the recent heinous and atrocious hate speech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders, resulting in not only spread of violence but also the division of the fabric of the country, leading to disturbance of peace and amity.”

“I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and people at large do not face mental agony,” Banerjee further added on the social media platform.

Urging the people to maintain peace, she said, “At the same time, I appeal to all my brothers and sisters from all castes, creeds, religions, and communities to maintain peace in the larger interest of the common people, despite the provocation which we so strongly condemn.”

Nupur Sharma attracted massive international backlash when she made some comments about Prophet Muhammad during a national news debate, offending the Muslim community. Countries such as Qatar, Malaysia, Kuwait, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have expressed discontent with the comments made by the former BJP spokesperson.

After the backlash received by the Gulf countries on the controversy, BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and distanced itself from the comments made by her. Now, many political leaders have been demanding her arrest for hurting the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Further, Sharma issued a public apology for the controversial comments made by her and said that she has received multiple death and rape threats for her remarks on Prophet Muhammad, prompting the Delhi Police to provide her with security.

