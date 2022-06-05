Nupur Sharma says 'don't make my address public', here's why

Nupur Sharma was suspended by the BJP today. (File)

Nupur Sharma, the BJP national spokesperson apparently suspended over remarks against Prophet Mohammad, has requested media houses not to reveal the address of her house. She claimed there is a security threat to her family, hours after the BJP's action against her. "I request all media houses and everybody else not to make my address public. There is a security threat to my family," she tweeted.

Suspending Nupur Sharma from primary membership, the BJP said its disciplinary committee found her taking contrariarian positions on various matters in violation of the party's constitution. "Pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect," it said.

I request all media houses and everybody else not to make my address public. There is a security threat to my family. — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) June 5, 2022

The Mumbai police recently registered an FIR against Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Irfan Shaikh, the joint secretary of the Mumbai wing of Raza Academy, alleged Shara had made controversial remarks against the Prophet during a television debate on the Gyanvapi issue.

On June 3, violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur over Nupur Sharma's remarks. Over three dozen people were injured in stone pelting, including policemen. The police have arrested 29 people in connection with the violence and have booked over 1,000 unidentified rioters.

Sharma earlier claimed she had been getting threats and misogynistic remarks on social media over the controversy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday sought to distance itself from Sharma's remark. General secretary Arun Singh, without naming Sharma or directly referring to the controversy, said the BJP strongly denoces insults of any religious personalities and is against any ideology that insults or demeans any section or religion.

The party said it doesn't promote such ideology or people.