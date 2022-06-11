Jharkhand: Two dead as protests in Ranchi turn violent, curfew imposed

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security after allegedly receiving death threats following success of Jawan, Pathaan

Meet father-son duo that tested India, Pakistan at ICC World Cups 20 years apart, man of the match in…

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

Union minister Piyush Goyal on BJP's chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh as EC prepares to announce election dates

Flop daughter of 70's superstar actress, became star with a hit song in 1996, career got ruined after…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India’s first singer to charge Rs 1 crore per song, spent childhood in brothel, sexually assaulted at 13, died penniless

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security after allegedly receiving death threats following success of Jawan, Pathaan

Meet father-son duo that tested India, Pakistan at ICC World Cups 20 years apart, man of the match in…

9 Bollywood actors who are vegan

10 Vegetarian protein foods to build muscle

7 natural methods for liver cleansing 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 2,000, several villages destroyed

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

Shah Rukh Khan gets Y+ security after allegedly receiving death threats following success of Jawan, Pathaan

Pahlaj Nihalani slams Govinda for saying SRK, Salman were responsible for him not getting films: 'Ab ghar baitha hai'

HomeIndia

India

Jharkhand: Two dead as protests in Ranchi turn violent, curfew imposed

After protesting against the statement made by Nupur Sharma, people hit the streets after observing the Friday prayers in a mosque.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Two people died during the violent protest that erupted in Ranchi after Friday prayers against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

Also, READ: Covid 4th wave in Maharashtra? Concern grows as new infections cross 3,000 mark, highest in nearly 4 months

"Two people have succumbed to their injuries out of total injured who were brought to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after the violence in Ranchi," confirmed RIMS authorities.

The protest that erupted after Friday prayers had turned violent following the incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalisation were reported.

Many people sustained injuries in the violent protests yesterday. The district administration acted immediately and imposed a curfew in violence-hit areas of Ranchi thereby bringing the situation under control. All internet services were temporarily suspended in Ranchi till 6 am on Saturday i.e June 11, in wake of protests in the city.

Deputy Inspector General of Ranchi Police (DIG) Anish Gupta had said that the situation was "under control" despite being a "little tense".

After various gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet, the country has been witnessing protests in various states including Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, the protestors have demanded the arrest of sacked leaders, whereas the instances of stone-pelting and sloganeering were witnessed after the Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the reports, a massive protest broke out at Delhi`s Jama Masjid which was later brought under control after the police removed protestors from the protest site.

Notably, a controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma`s remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment.

Delhi Police had registered two FIRs on Wednesday-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS: Bumrah makes World Cup history with opener's wicket, Kohli outshines Kumble with spectacular catch

Remarkable feat among social apps: WAFA handles over 6,000 concurrent users in a single chat room

BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for iconic India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

India's Rajma Chawal among best bean dishes in the world; Check recipe

Kartik Khosa: Crafting technological symphonies, from eastern roots to global impact

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE