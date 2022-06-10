Nupur Sharma row: Protests break out in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, policemen injured while controlling mob

File photo

Tensions ran high in Jharkhand after protests broke out in the capital city of Ranchi over the comments made by Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad, and violent clashes between the police and the protesting mob broke out in the city.

According to the officials, several policemen were injured here on Friday while trying to control an irate mob near Hanuman Temple, situated on Ranchi's Main Road, after protests erupted with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The police tried to control the angry mob by firing shots into the air to disperse the crowd to no avail. The cops also resorted to lathi charging the crowd, which later spilled out on the road, shouting slogans and pelting stones during the protest.

"Few policemen have been injured. We are looking into the situation. We are reinforcing deployment," a senior police official told PTI. A large crowd of people gathered on Main Road shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Protest over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma turned violent in Ranchi. Vehicles were torched and vandalised and stone-pelting occurred. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Z5FIndjZzf — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

According to police officials, the protest has been continuing since morning and picked up tempo post-Friday prayers. Many shops and establishments kept their shutters down in protest against the remarks.

Angered protestors have been asking for the arrest of Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks, and over 1,000 shops have been shut down in the market in protest against the former spokesperson and Naveen Jindal, another ex-BJP leader.

"More than 1,100 shops in the market were shut since morning in protest against remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. We demand their immediate arrest," New Daily Market Traders Welfare Association President Haji Md Hasim told PTI.

Not just in India, but the remarks of Nupur Sharma attracted international condemnation with protests from countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran, prompting the BJP to take action against its functionaries and assert that it respects all religions.

Sharma further said that she has been receiving death and rape threats over her remarks, and made a public apology for her statement. Delhi Police has since given security cover to Sharma and her family in view of potential threats.

(With PTI inputs)

