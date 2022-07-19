Nupur Sharma row: Ex-BJP leader’s plea on protection against arrest to be heard in Supreme Court today

Nupur Sharma (File photo)

After weeks of backlash against the remarks she made about Prophet Muhammad, former BJP leader Nupur Sharma has filed a plea in the Supreme Court, seeking protection from her arrest and also a revival of her withdrawn petition seeking clubbing of FIRs lodged in several states.

Not only this, but the former BJP spokesperson is also seeking expunction of adverse remarks made by a vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala against her on July 1 while refusing to entertain her plea for clubbing of the FIRs.

According to recent reports, the Supreme Court is set to hear her plea today, July 19. Sharma has said that she has been receiving death threats after the criticism by the apex court bench, who termed her responsible for the violence that erupted in Udaipur.

A lawyer associated with the case said, “In her plea seeking to pursue her earlier petition, she has contended that due to the adverse remarks against her she is facing threats to life from fringe elements.”

Sharma has made Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Assam parties in her petition where FIRs have been lodged against her. The same bench of Justices Kant and Pardiwala will be hearing the fresh plea of Sharma on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a Supreme Court bench heavily criticized and slammed Nupur Sharma for her remarks against Prophet Muhammad, saying that she is responsible for the religious violence erupting across the country, especially the murder of a tailor in Udaipur.

The apex court said that her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country".

"She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing... She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country," the court had said.

(With PTI inputs)

