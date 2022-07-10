Search icon
KCR attacks Nupur Sharma, says why should country apologise for BJP spokesperson's nonsense 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday launched a stinging attack on the BJP over the Prophet Muhammad row saying why should the country apologise for the party's mistake. Referring to the suspended leader Nupur Sharma, he said a BJP spokesperson spoke nonsense and the country's delegates had to apologise for it. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

"One BJP spokesperson (Nupur Sharma) spoke nonsense & our delegates/ambassadors apologised in other countries. Why should the country apologise when BJP has done something wrong: Telangana CM KCR," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI. 

 

