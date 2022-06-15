Headlines

Expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal seeks a month's time from Bhiwandi Police

Fearing threat to his life following his remarks against the Prophet, Jindal along with his family members left Delhi last week.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

Expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was summoned by the Bhiwandi Police on Wednesday in connection with his controversial tweets against Prophet Muhammad, sought one month`s time from the police.

Fearing threat to his life following his remarks against the Prophet, Jindal along with his family members left Delhi last week.

The former BJP leader has replied to the Bhiwandi Police in this connection seeking extra time and explaining why he couldn`t join the probe.

"Kindly note that in the recent days, me and my family members have received multiple threats including messages that my entire family would be killed. Because of such threats to my life and also the lives of my family members, I would not be in a position to visit Thane, Maharashtra, from my residence in Delhi and appear before you personally. I would request you to grant me minimum one month`s time to join the investigation keeping in mind the present situation," Jindal said.

Jindal was expelled from the BJP after a controversy erupted over his tweets supporting now expelled party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who made some derogatory remarks against the Prophet on a television news debate

