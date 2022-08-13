Nupur Sharma news: Terrorist arrested in UP was trained to carry out ISIS-style lone wolf knife attacks

Nupur Sharma row: Terrorist planning to kill Nupur Sharma arrested.

Mohammad Nadeem, the alleged Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist who was allegedly planning to murder ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, had been trained by his handlers in Pakistan to carry out ISIS-style lone wolf knife attacks, the UP police said today. UP ADG Prashant Kumar said Nadeem was planning to carry out terrorist attacks at several locations in Uttar Pradesh. He had been speaking with his handler named Hakimullah via online messengers since 2018, he added.

"The ATS nabbed Mohd Nadeem from Saharanpur who had links with JeM. He was planning to conduct terrorist activities in many places in UP. He was connected with Pakistani handlers via online platforms. It was in 2018 that he came into online contact with Hakimullah, a member of JeM in Pakistan, who introduced him to another member, Saifullah. He created virtual IDs from India and sent them to Pak handlers so he may hide his digital footprint," Kumar said.

According to the police, his Pakistani handlers gave him a manual to make improvised explosive devices. He was also trained for carrying out lone-wolf attacks by knife and was looking for targets.

Police said Nadeem told them during interrogation that he had been in touch with Jaish-e-Muhammad and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists since 2018 via WhatsApp, Telegram, IMO, Facebook Messenger, Club House etc. He also received training to create virtual phone numbers.

A Pakistani named Saifullah was training him to carry out a "Fidayeen" attack on government buildings or police forces. Nadeem was asked to travel to Pakistan for special training.

Nupur Sharma had courted a massive controversy earlier this year by making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammed during a television debate on the Gyanvapi row. After a host of Muslim countries raised official objections with the Indian government, she was suspended from the BJP. On Twitter, she had asked the media houses not to divulge her address detail as she feared for her safety.

A number of FIR were registered against Nupur Sharma. In June when she moved the Supreme Court to club the FIRs and transfer them to New Delhi, the court lambasted her and blamed her for creating a communal rift in the country. Earlier this week, however, the court allowed clubbing of the FIRs.

With inputs from ANI