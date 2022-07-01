Nupur Sharma should have gone on TV, apologise to nation: Supreme Court

Nupur Sharma has been out of the limelight since the controversy. (File)

Nupur Sharma must apologise to the whole country for the remarks made against Prophet Muhammad, the Supreme Court observed on Friday. The court made the observation as Sharma, suspended by the BJP for making the remark, moved the court seeking transfer of all FIRs against her to Delhi.

Nupur Sharma's lawyer Maninder Singh told the court that she had apologised to the country for the remarks and withdrew her comments against the Prophet. "She should have gone to the TV and apologized to the nation," the court said in response.

Nupur Sharma had made the objectionable remark during a television debate on the Gyanvapi mosque row.

The court admonished her for this saying, "What is the business of the TV channel and Nupur Sharma to discuss the matter which is sub-judice, except to promote an agenda?"

With inputs from ANI