Nupur Sharma controversy: Fresh violence breaks out in Howrah, houses set on fire; Bengal BJP chief arrested

Nupur Sharma row:

Howrah: Several houses were set on fire in West Bengal's Howrah district as fresh violence broke out on Saturday over the suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remark against Prophet Muhammad. The incident took place in Bengal's Panchla Bazaar area. Protesters threw stones on policemen and vandalised a local BJP office. The police brought the situation under control by firing tear gas shells, PTI reported.

The protesters have been dispersed, the police said, adding some security personnel have been injured due to the stone pelting. The police are conducting route marches to dissuade troublemakers from violating the law.

This is the second day of violent protests against Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal's house. On Friday, agitators threw stones on the police, set police vehicles on fire and damaged public property. The West Bengal government suspended the Internet across the district till June 13 to prevent rumour mongering.

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was on Saturday afternoon arrested when he was on his way to Howrah district. He was arrested near the toll plaza at Vidyasagar Setu, the police said. The action was taken as the Balurghat MP had been going to the district where section 144 had been enforced. The police said his visit could have created a law and order situation and his arrest was a preventive measure.

After his arrest, Majumdar said the situation in West Bengal was comparable to that in Jammu and Kashmir.

"First, they stopped me at my home. I was put under house arrest. Later, they allowed me to leave my residence. Now, they have stopped me on Vidyasagar Setu and arrested me. The police are saying that as prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed, no one will be allowed to visit the area," he told reporters before being taken into custody.

"We used to read news about leaders in Kashmir being put under house arrest. Today, a similar thing happened here. The state is fast turning into Kashmir," he added.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said the Howrah administration has arrested 70 people by now. He also demanded that Sharma should be arrested. He claimed the BJP and Governor Dhankar have been making provocative statements on the issue.

