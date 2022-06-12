Nupur Sharma Comment row: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till August 10, know details

File photo

District administration of Ghaziabad has on Sunday has imposed Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till August 10, as per ANI. As per DM orders, Gatherings without permission is not allowed.

The order has Directions for social media as well as asking social media group admins to inform the administration about rumour-mongers. Usage of loudspeakers is not allowed except in religious spaces.

Section 144 is imposed due to the prevailing situation and incidents of protest following controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Ghaziabad district till August 10 to maintain the law and order situation ahead of upcoming festivals and an examination.