Nupur Sharma case: No contempt case against former judge and lawyer, says AG Venugopal

In the Nupur Sharma case, there will be no contempt of court proceedings against the former judge and lawyer. Attorney General KK Venugopal has refused to consent to a contempt case against a former judge and lawyer who criticised Supreme Court judges.

A demand was made to run a case of contempt in the court against former Delhi High Court judge Justice SN Dhingra, former Additional SG Aman Lekhi and senior advocate KR Kumar for raising objections to the remarks made by the Supreme Court judges in the case of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Let us tell you that in the case of alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, cases have been registered in many places in the country demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma. The BJP leader had filed a petition against it in the Supreme Court to club together all the cases registered against her in different states. During the hearing, the judges of the Supreme Court had made strong remarks.

During the hearing of the petition, the Supreme Court bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala, while making oral remarks, said that Nupur Sharma's statement has set fire to the country. On July 1, she was strongly reprimanded, saying that her uncontrolled tongue had set the whole country on fire. The bench also said that Sharma alone is responsible for what is happening in the country.

After this remark, various organisations have complained in writing to the Chief Justice of Supreme Court. Justice PN Raveendran, a former judge of the Kerala High Court wrote a letter to the Chief Justice saying that with this remark, the Supreme Court has crossed the line. His letter is signed by 117 former officers and judges, bureaucracy and the army.

Retired Judge of Delhi High Court Justice S N Dhingra also criticised the Supreme Court's remarks in Nupur Sharma's case.