Nupur Sharma breaks silence on BJP’s decision to suspend her from party

Photo: IANS

Spokesperson Nupur Sharma was suspended by the BJP after her remarks against Prophet Muhammad triggered a crisis of sorts for the party. Her alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet invited the ire of Arab nations. She was suspended while Delhi BJP’s media head Naveen Kumar Jindal was expelled.

The party had responded by releasing a note distancing itself from the remarks by its party members. The suspended national spokesperson on Tuesday broke her silence on suspension from the party, saying that she “accepts and respects” the decision.

“I have practically grown up in the organisation. I respect and accept their decision,” Sharma said on being asked about the party’s action against her, PTI reported.

Several Muslim nations had protested against alleged derogatory remarks by members of the ruling party with staunch reactions from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran. In its letter, the BJP had asserted that the party respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality. It, however, refrained from directly referring to the issue of remarks made by Sharma and Jindal. While Sharma had made the comments in a TV debate, Jindal had posted a controversial tweet.

Amid controversy and protests from Arab world, Sharma had alleged that she was receiving death threats. On the other hand, opposition has been calling for her arrest. An FIR was lodged with Mumbai police who have summoned Sharma to record her statement. On Tuesday, Sharma was provided security by the Delhi Police who lodged an FIR against unknown persons for alleged death threats.

READ | Gold smuggling case accused makes startling claims about Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

(With inputs from agencies)