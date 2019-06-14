Headlines

Numbers of cases declining: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Encephalitis

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said the numbers of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases are declining in Bihar.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 14, 2019, 05:29 PM IST

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said the numbers of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases are declining in Bihar.

"Centre and Bihar government are doing their best. I have assured of providing all possible help. The numbers of cases are declining. I am sure the situation will be contained soon," Dr Harsh Vardhan told ANI.

The health minister's comment comes after as many as 57 children died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur while another 130 are hospitalised.

"A team of experts and senior doctors from centre visited the hospitals and are advising the state government there. I have held two meetings with the Bihar health minister. We are further analyzing the situation," the union minister said.

"The government of India will also help the Bihar government improve their health services and infrastructure to tackling a similar situation in the coming years," Harsh Vardhan added. 

 

