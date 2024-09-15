'Number one terrorist..': Union Minister Ravneet Bittu hits at Rahul Gandhi over his remark on...

Twitter
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit responded to Bittu's remarks by criticizing him, pointing out that Bittu once praised Gandhi during his time in Congress.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 09:39 PM IST

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu sparked controversy on Sunday by labeling Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as "the number one terrorist of the country." Bittu made the remark while criticizing Gandhi for his statements regarding Sikhs. He went on to describe Gandhi as the "biggest enemy" of the nation and questioned his Indian identity, accusing him of spending most of his time abroad and misrepresenting the country.

Bittu further claimed that Gandhi's comments had gained support from separatists, bomb-making experts, and other enemies of the state, alleging that those who pose threats to national security were backing him. He even suggested that there should be a reward for capturing Gandhi, whom he referred to as the "biggest enemy of the country."
The Union Minister’s comments were in response to a statement made by Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the United States.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit responded to Bittu's remarks by criticizing him, pointing out that Bittu once praised Gandhi during his time in Congress. Dikshit suggested that Bittu's comments were an attempt to show loyalty to the BJP after leaving Congress.

Earlier, while speaking at an event in Virginia, Gandhi had highlighted issues surrounding the rights of Sikhs to wear religious symbols such as the turban and kada, and emphasized that this struggle extends to all religions in India. His comments were met with sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused him of promoting a dangerous narrative abroad and invoked the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a reminder.

