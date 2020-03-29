Number of COVID19-positive cases mounts to 203 in Maharashtra, death toll rises to 8

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases have crossed the 200 (203 to be precise) mark on Sunday, with the death toll rising to eight in the state.

Two patients died on Sunday in Maharashtra. A 40-yr-old woman died at KEM Hospital due to severe breathlessness. Her COVID-19 positive status confirmed today and a 45-yr-old man also died in Buldhana. Both of them had underlying health conditions. The woman was hypertensive, and the man was diabetic.

22 new cases were reported today. 10 are from Mumbai, 5 from Pune, 3 from Nagpur, 2 from Ahmednagar and 1 each from Sangli, Buldhana & Jalgaon.

As of now, 35 patients have recovered, and have been discharged from the hospital.

A total of 979 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, which includes 48 foreign nationals. 25 deaths have been caused due to COVID-19 in the country, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as the last resort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In a 30-minute address to the nation, Modi said a lockdown across the country is the only way to fight the global pandemic. This is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister said.

"If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backwards by 21 years," he said.