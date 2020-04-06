Number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra mounts to 748; four new deaths in Mumbai today

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra state government on Monday briefed the measures taken by the authorities to tackle the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the state.

The Health Department in Mumbai on this day said that 57 new positive cases of COVID-19 infection were discovered in Maharashtra on Monday, while four new deaths were reported in Mumbai. The total number of positive cases in Mumbai has now reached 490 (including a total of 34 deaths in the city). Five persons were discharged after medical treatment today. With this, the total number of persons discharged until now has reached 59.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on this day told reporters that 49,708 people have been quarantined across the state until now. 4,47,050 migrant labourers have also been given shelter in 4,532 camps across the state.

Hinting that no obstruction in the state's attempts to tackle the virus outbreak will be tolerated, Deshmukh added, "1,410 arrests have been made for defying the lockdown and 7,570 vehicles have been seized. A total fine of Rs 65,43,624 has been levied."

The office of Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, also stated that the state government has set up more than 4,000 relief camps for providing food and shelter to migrant labourers. "Maharashtra Government has currently set up 4653 relief camps sheltering 4,54,142 migrant labourers & providing food to 5,53,025 migrant labourers & homeless people across the state," the Chief Minister's Office stated.

The Maharashtra Government has currently set up 4653 relief camps sheltering 4,54,142 migrant labour & providing food to 5,53,025 migrant labour & homeless people across the State. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 6, 2020

Maharashtra has so far tested 16,008 swab samples of which 14,837 returned negative, a report quoted a government official earlier in the day.

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 4,000 on Monday with 109 recorded deaths, the government data showed.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 291 people have been cured of the disease and discharged.