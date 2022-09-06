Search icon
Nuh, Haryana: Student found dead in madrasa; all you need to know about the case

ASP Usha Kundi said they called the FSL team to investigate the alleged murder.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 09:33 AM IST

Police (File)

The body of an 11-year-old madrasa student was found in a local mosque's room in Haryana's Nuh district. The Islamic school was located near the Mazar of Pir Dada in the Shah Chaukha village and the student used to study Urdu and Arabic here. The boy's family has alleged he was murdered, police said.

ASP Usha Kundi said they called the FSL team to investigate the alleged murder. They registered a case of murder and sent the body to the local Al-Alfia Hospital for post-mortem.

The family members of the victim said the authorities of the institute told them the boy had left the premises in the evening, but he didn't reach home.

Maulana Zakir, the director of the Islamic Madrasa Dargah Shah Chaukha, said the victim attended the evening prayers on Saturday evening but went missing during the roll call. He was later found dead in a room buried under agriculture equipment.

"We all looked for him. When we did not find him, we informed the family members. He was searched in the nearby villages and mosques," he told ANI.

The boy was identified as 11-year-old Sameer. He comes from the economically weaker section of society.

The room where the body was found had been searched before.

