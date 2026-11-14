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Nudes for war secrets: Pak operative sent photos, Indian Air Force officer allegedly shared military plans

A serving IAF officer allegedly passed classified military information to a Pakistani intelligence-linked operative in exchange for nude photographs and helped install spyware on the devices of five officers under his command, according to Delhi Police.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 14, 2026, 10:11 AM IST

Nudes for war secrets: Pak operative sent photos, Indian Air Force officer allegedly shared military plans
The officer allegedly offered to exchange pages from secret IAF war plans for photographs sent by the operative. (Image credit:Twitter)
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A serving Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander allegedly shared confidential military information with an operative linked to a Pakistani intelligence agency in return for nude photographs, according to a Delhi Police charge sheet.

The officer allegedly offered to exchange pages from secret IAF war plans for photographs sent by the operative. Police claimed that after receiving a nude photograph, the wing commander shared a page from a classified war plan. He had also proposed providing one page of the documents for every photograph he received.

The accused allegedly remained in contact with the operative on WhatsApp from January 12 to April 1, 2026, during which he shared sensitive information about India's military capabilities and preparedness.

He has been in custody for five months in a case registered under the Official Secrets Act. Police said he was intercepted and searched on April 1 after he allegedly carried a smartphone into his office.

Details of drone units, fighter jets allegedly leaked

The charge sheet lists several categories of classified information that the officer allegedly passed on to the Pakistani operative.

These included details about a secret IAF drone unit, such as its personnel strength, organisational structure and operational procedures. Police said the information also covered drone trials, flight endurance, weapon-targeting systems and operational capabilities.

The accused allegedly disclosed possible locations where the drone unit could be deployed during a conflict. Investigators said such information could help an adversary understand India's military preparedness.

The wing commander also allegedly shared details about fighter aircraft deployments in Leh and a military exercise conducted at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Suratgarh, Rajasthan.

According to the charge sheet, the information shared also included the locations of sensitive military installations and details of troop deployments during wartime. Police warned that such disclosures could put military operations and defence infrastructure at risk.

Five officers' devices allegedly targeted with spyware

Investigators have also alleged that the accused helped the Pakistani operative attempt to access information stored on the electronic devices of other IAF personnel.

According to the charge sheet, the operative sent the wing commander applications and links that allegedly contained malware or spyware. These tools could potentially be used to access confidential data on mobile phones and other electronic devices.

Police claimed that the officer facilitated the installation of specific malware and spyware on devices belonging to five officers serving under his command.

Investigators suspect that the alleged activity was intended to obtain sensitive information from these devices, including communications between the officers and their seniors.

The allegation suggests that the officer may have been involved not only in sharing information himself but also in attempts to access data held by other personnel.

WhatsApp records show thousands of exchanges

Delhi Police has included digital evidence from the officer's communications with the Pakistani operative in its charge sheet.

According to the investigation, an examination of the wing commander's WhatsApp data revealed 3,008 text messages, 65 photographs, 65 reactions, 42 voice calls, four video calls and six URLs exchanged between the two.

Police are examining these records to establish the extent of the alleged information leak and determine whether anyone else was involved in the suspected espionage operation.

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