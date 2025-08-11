Twitter
India SLAMS Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's comments in US: 'Nuclear sabre-rattling...'

India added it was regrettable that such remarks were made from a friendly third country. Asim Munir made the threatening comments while addressing a gathering of people of Pakistani origin in Tampa, Florida state. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 04:09 PM IST

India SLAMS Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's comments in US: 'Nuclear sabre-rattling...'
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir (Photo credit: AP).

India on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's comments which included threats of a nuclear war and were made during a visit to the United States. "Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade," the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) said in an official statement posted on X. The ministry added it was regrettable that such remarks were made from a friendly third country. Munir made the threatening comments while addressing a gathering of people of Pakistani origin in Tampa, Florida state.

What did India say in response to Asim Munir's remarks?
The EAM said in its statement: "The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforces the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups." The ministry reaffirmed India will not give in to "nuclear blackmail' and said it will take all necessary steps to safeguard national security. India has time and again stated that Pakistan cannot be trusted with nukes.

What did Asim Munir say at the US event?
At the Florida event, Munir reportedly threatened to take "half the world" down if Pakistan faced an existential threat in a future war with India. "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us," he said, according to media reports. The Army Chief, who was earlier this year promoted to Field Marshal rank, also warned of destroying any infrastructure that India may build on Indus water channels. "We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, we will destroy it with 10 missiles...The Indus River is not the Indians' family property," he reportedly said.

