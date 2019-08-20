NTPC invites application for 203 experienced engineers, register @ntpc.co.in.

National Thermal Power Corporation(NTPC) has invited applications for 203 experienced engineers in Electrical / Mechanical/ Electonic/ Mechanical Engineering on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for these positions online by registering on the official website- ntpc.co.in.

The online registration began on August 6.

The last date for online registration of application is August 26.

According to the advertisement posted by NTPC on the official website, here is the list of vacancies categorized on the basis of discipline:

UR SC ST OBC Total

1. Electrical 37 11 06 21 75

2, Mechanical 39 11 05 21 76

3. Electronics 13 04 02 07 21

4. Instrumentation 13 04 02 07 26

Experience:

Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in Executive or Supervisory cadre in the relevant area.

The upper age limit for Candidates registering for the required job in NTPC is 30 years.

Pay Scale: Rs 50,000- 1,60,000

Basic Qualification:

Engineering degree in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation with minimum 60% marks from a recognized University.

Final selection of Candidates will be based on 85% weightage on the online written test marks and 15% weightage on the interview.