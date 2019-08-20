Trending#

NTPC invites application for 203 experienced engineers, register @ntpc.co.in.

The last date for online registration of application is August 26.


Aug 20, 2019

National Thermal Power Corporation(NTPC) has invited applications for 203 experienced engineers in Electrical / Mechanical/ Electonic/ Mechanical Engineering on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for these positions online by registering on the official website- ntpc.co.in.

The online registration began on August 6.

The last date for online registration of application is August 26.

According to the advertisement posted by NTPC on the official website, here is the list of vacancies categorized on the basis of discipline:

                                                 

                                      UR      SC     ST     OBC     Total        

 1. Electrical                   37        11       06     21         75

 2, Mechanical                 39         11      05      21        76

3.   Electronics                 13         04     02      07         21

4. Instrumentation            13        04     02       07        26  

Experience:

Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in Executive or Supervisory cadre in the relevant area.

The upper age limit for Candidates registering for the required job in NTPC is 30 years.

Pay Scale: Rs 50,000- 1,60,000

Basic Qualification:

Engineering degree in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation with minimum 60% marks from a recognized University.

Final selection of Candidates will be based on 85% weightage on the online written test marks and 15% weightage on the interview.

