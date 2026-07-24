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NTA sacks 47 officials amid NEET paper leak row, more exits expected

In a major overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the NEET paper leak controversy, 47 officials have been sacked, with more terminations expected as part of the Centre's action to restore credibility to the country's examination system.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 08:43 PM IST

NTA sacks 47 officials amid NEET paper leak row, more exits expected
NTA sacks 47 officials in major overhaul amid NEET paper leak protests. (AI-Generated)
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In a major overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the NEET paper leak controversy, 47 officials have been sacked, with more terminations expected as part of the Centre's action to restore credibility to the country's examination system.

The overhaul could go beyond dismissals, with reports stating that disciplinary proceedings are being considered against some of the 47 officials over their alleged roles. This move is seen as part of a major revamping of the NTA's process of outsourcing examination-related work.

The move is set to become the biggest shake-up in the NTA's history, with the Centre focusing on strengthening and improving the credibility the examination system.

For those unversed, the NTA is one of India's biggest examination bodies, which conducts 15 to 20 national-level exams each year, including NEET UG, JEE Main and CUET.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation over the paper leak incidents through a video message on Instagram, wherein he said, ''I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakh of students and their guardians. Numerous effective measures have been taken in the past two and a half months since the paper leak incident. The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students' year is not wasted. The government used all its might to ensure that 22 lakh students could take their exams in the shortest possible time. On the 19th July, the results were declared.''

''I directed the departments today to establish a fast-track court. The departments presented me with the resolution late at night. This resolution, along with the provision for a fast-track court and harsh punishment, will be discussed in the cabinet tomorrow. After the suggestions of cabinet colleagues, it will be finalised, and since the second week of Parliament is starting from Monday, efforts will be made to get that bill passed in the House as soon as possible,'' he added.

Centre approves anti-paper leak bill

The latest action by the central government against the NTA officials came shortly after the Union Cabinet approved a draft aimed at tightening the law against paper leaks. The Cabinet meeting was chaired by PM Narendra Modi on Friday, and the draft bill will be presented in Parliament on Monday, July 27.

After the amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, strict penalties for organised paper leaks will be implemented. Those found guilty could face up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

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