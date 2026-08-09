NTA's Post-NEET Overhaul: Agency seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts

NTA announced four newly created general manager positions in assessment research and psychometrics, test-centre network and operations, information security, and vigilance, investigation and forensics.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has stepped up recruitment, aiming at institutional overhaul following controversies surrounding its examinations, including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The agency, in its latest advertisement notification, has invited applications for specialised leadership roles covering cybersecurity; test-centre operations; and vigilance, investigation and forensics.

NTA Revamp

The NTA has advertised individual notifications for hiring General Manager–Test Centre Network & Operations (GM-TCNO), General Manager–Information Security (Chief Information Security Officer/CISO), and General Manager–Vigilance, Investigation & Forensics (GM-VIF) at its New Delhi headquarters. It also announced 16 young professional positions through the UPSC’s Pratibha Setu portal.

The GM-VIF will be responsible for conducting rapid and thorough investigations into allegations of paper leaks. It will be responsible for probing impersonation and fraud. The role will also involve developing a digital forensics system to identify cyber threats and examine social media intelligence and financial trails. The officer will also serve as NTA’s principal liaison with the CBI, IB, ED, cybercrime units and state police and travel to investigation sites, partner agencies, courts and stakeholder offices across India as case work demands.

“If you have a distinguished background in intelligence, investigation, or anti-fraud operations (CBI, IB, ED, Police, or as a CVO), this is a unique opportunity to build NTA’s internal defence mechanisms and dismantle examination malpractice networks,” NTA said in a post on X.

For the GM-TCNO role, the NTA has identified “zero-disruption exam delivery” across hundreds of test centres as a key priority. The officer will be responsible for expanding the agency’s test-centre network to Tier-3, Tier-4 and aspirational districts. The role involves improving facilities for candidates and coordinating with state and district administrations and law-enforcement agencies.

The GM-CISO will oversee the strengthening of cybersecurity across NTA’s technology infrastructure and the operation of a 24x7 Security Operations Centre (SOC). The role will also include ensuring compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, CERT-In directions and MeitY guidelines, as well as enhancing security oversight of technology vendors.

On May 17, NTA advertised three senior positions — Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Finance Officer (CFO) and General Manager-Human Resources (GM-HR). On July 15, the agency invited applications for nine senior posts, including three joint directors, two deputy directors, two assistant directors, a research scientist and a senior superintendent (Accounts). Most recently, NTA announced four newly created general manager positions in assessment research and psychometrics, test-centre network and operations, information security, and vigilance, investigation and forensics. It also announced 16 young professional positions through the UPSC’s Pratibha Setu portal.

NEET 2026 paper leak row

The latest recruitment push comes against the backdrop of the NEET-UG 2026 paper-leak case, in which the CBI has alleged the involvement of three NTA subject experts. The CBI has filed a chargesheet against 13 accused, including three NTA-appointed subject experts from botany, chemistry and physics. The agency has alleged a coordinated, multi-state conspiracy involving NTA experts, coaching operators, middlemen and candidates.