NTA NEET UG 2023 exam: Big update for aspirants affected by Manipur unrest, details inside

The NEET UG exam for admission to UG seats in medical colleges across the country is scheduled to be held tomorrow, May 07, 2023. The National Testing Agency, the agency conducting the exam, has also completed all the preparations in this regard. At the same time, a day before the exam, there is a big update that the exam has been postponed.

The exam has been postponed in Manipur. In view of the situation here, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate Exam has been postponed. At the same time, in this regard, the Minister of State for Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had also written to the NTA (National Testing Agency) requesting to "reschedule" the exam in view of the situation in Manipur. Hence this decision has been taken. Accordingly, the NEET held at the designated centers in Manipur UG exam will not be held tomorrow. National testing agency will release the exam schedule soon. At the same time, ANI has also tweeted in this regard.

WATCH | On NTA postponing NEET (UG)-2023 exam for candidates who were allotted exam Centres in Manipur, MoS Education & BJP MP from Manipur, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh says, "...I had requested them to postpone the exam, in the current situation. New date of exam will be fixed.… pic.twitter.com/qo0Z7vpEvn May 6, 2023

The exam will be held in 499 cities

NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on 7th May, 2023. This exam will be conducted in 499 cities of the country and 14 cities outside India. The exam will be held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. Instructions related to the exam are available on the admit card. Candidates can reach the exam center accordingly by reading the hall ticket.