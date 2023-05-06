Search icon
NTA NEET UG 2023 exam: Big update for aspirants affected by Manipur unrest, details inside

MoS Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had written to NTA (National Testing Agency), requesting them to "explore the possibility of rescheduling" the exam, in the wake of the situation in Manipur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 04:39 PM IST

The NEET UG exam for admission to UG seats in medical colleges across the country is scheduled to be held tomorrow, May 07, 2023. The National Testing Agency, the agency conducting the exam, has also completed all the preparations in this regard. At the same time, a day before the exam, there is a big update that the exam has been postponed.

The exam has been postponed in Manipur. In view of the situation here, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate Exam has been postponed. At the same time, in this regard, the Minister of State for Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had also written to the NTA (National Testing Agency) requesting to "reschedule" the exam in view of the situation in Manipur. Hence this decision has been taken. Accordingly, the NEET held at the designated centers in Manipur UG exam will not be held tomorrow. National testing agency will release the exam schedule soon. At the same time, ANI has also tweeted in this regard.

 

The exam will be held in 499 cities

NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on 7th May, 2023. This exam will be conducted in 499 cities of the country and 14 cities outside India. The exam will be held from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. Instructions related to the exam are available on the admit card. Candidates can reach the exam center accordingly by reading the hall ticket.

