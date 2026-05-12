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NTA cancels NEET-UG exam 2026: Why and what happens next?

More than 22 lakh students had attempted the exam, which is the largest paper conducted by the NTA in terms of the number of candidates who appear on a single day and in the same shift.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 12, 2026, 06:34 PM IST

NTA cancels NEET-UG exam 2026: Why and what happens next?
A protest against NTA over NEET-UG cancellation, held in Kerala (Photo credit: ANI).
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced its decision to cancel the NEET-UG 2026 examination, just days after it was conducted on May 3. This is the first time the testing authority has cancelled the exam in its entirely, though allegations of malpractices and paper leaks have surfaced in the past as well. More than 22 lakh students had attempted the exam, which is the largest paper conducted by the NTA in terms of the number of candidates who appear on a single day and in the same shift.

Why was NEET-UG cancelled?

The cancellation of the NEET-UG has come amid allegations of a major paper leak ahead of the official test on May 3. There are claims that around 140 questions from the exam appeared to match leaked questions that were in circulation before the exam. In a statement on Tuesday, the NTA said the decision to cancel the paper was taken after findings suggested that the integrity of the examination process may have been compromised. "The inputs received by NTA, taken together with the findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, established that the present examination process could not be allowed to stand," the agency, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, said in a post on X.

What did the NTA say?

The NTA said the cancellation was done "in the interest of students" and to maintain public trust in the national examination system. "The Agency is conscious that re-conduct will cause real and significant inconvenience to candidates and their families. NTA does not take that consequence lightly. The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust," the NTA statement read.

What happens next?

According to the NTA, the NEET-UG examination 2026 will be reconducted on dates that will be notified later. The dates along with the re-issued admit-card schedule "will be communicated through the official channels of the agency in the coming days," it said. The NTA stated that the candidates' registration data and examination centre choices opted for the original test will be carried forward. This means that no fresh registration would be required and no additional fee will be charged. The examination fee already paid by the students will be refunded, the NTA said. The agency also requested candidates to rely only on its official channels of communication and to "disregard unverified reports circulating on social media." The NTA has also issued the following helplines:
Email: neet-ug@nta.ac.in
Telephone: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

CBI takes over probe

The NTA also announced that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been tasked with probing the matter. On Tuesday, police in Maharashtra’s Nashik arrested a student who had allegedly obtained a physical copy of the leaked paper ahead of the exam. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police has detained a counsellor from a coaching centre in Sikar district, who had allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to buy the leaked paper and sold it to students aspirants through WhatsApp.

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