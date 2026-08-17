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NTA announces UGC-NET retest for 3 subjects: What candidates need to know

NTA has decided not to charge candidates any additional fee for the UGC-NET re-test, offering relief to students who will have to appear again for three subjects.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 17, 2026, 03:59 PM IST

NTA announces UGC-NET retest for 3 subjects: What candidates need to know
UGC-NET re-test fee brings relief for candidates. (AI-Generated)
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday announced that the re-test of the UGC-NET papers will be conducted at no additional fee for candidates. Not only that, but the number of qualifying candidates and subject-wise allocations will not be reduced due to the re-test. The re-test for three subjects, including English, Commerce, and Sociology, will be held on September 9 and 10. The Admit Card and centre information will be announced separately on the official NTA website.

 

Why NTA conducting re-test of UGC-NET papers?

 

The NTA said that it received several complaints about multiple errors in the English, Commerce and Sociology question papers. The agency then formed a committee to examine the errors and, based on its recommendations, decided to re-conduct the examinations to ensure a 'fair and error-free examination'.

 

What candidates need to know about the re-test

 

Candidates appearing for the re-test of UGC-NET do not need to pay any additional examination fee. The NTA has also clarified that the re-test will not affect the number of candidates who qualify or the subject-wise allocation of qualifying candidates.

 

What should candidates do now?

 

The concerned candidates must now wait for the NTA to release the Admit Cards and examination centre information by keeping track of the official website. Candidates must also ensure that their examination-related details are correct and carry the required documents on the day of the re-test.

 

For those unversed, the NTA faced intense criticism earlier this year after the NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled. The controversy raised questions about the agency’s ability to conduct major entrance examinations fairly and transparently.

 

However, NTA conducted the NEET re-examination successfully and the result was also declared last month.

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