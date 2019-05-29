NSUI activists urge Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress President

Activists of NSUI, the students union of the Congress party, staged a demonstration here Wednesday demanding that Rahul Gandhi continue as party President.

NSUI activists, led by its state president Venkat Balmoor, held placards hailing Gandhi's leadership and demanded that he continue in the post.

Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy also took part in the demonstration, holding a placard.

Senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao urged Gandhi to continue to lead the party.

He recalled that the Congress lost in 1977 but bounced back to power in 1980.