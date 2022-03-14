NSE co-location scam: Former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna sent to 14-day judicial custody

Chitra Ramkrishna, the ex MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the NSE co-location case, was on Monday remanded to fourteen days judicial custody by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court. Ramkrishna was produced before the special court after the expiry of her custodial remand. After Monday’s hearing, the court remanded her to 14-day judicial custody. She will be lodged at Tihar Jail.

The CBI had on March 6 arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, accused of grave lapses at India’s largest stock market including sharing confidential information with an individual. She was produced before the court on March 7 after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court a day earlier.

Anand Subramanian, the ex Group Operating Officer, was also arrested by the CBI. He was interrogated at length during the custodial period. He is also currently in judicial custody.

