China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a phone conversation amid growing regional tensions following India’s recent anti-terror action under Operation Sindoor. During the call, Doval told Wang that the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed several Indian personnel, had left India with no choice but to respond. He said India’s actions were part of its counter-terrorism efforts, not aimed at starting a war. Doval also added that war was not in India’s interest and both India and Pakistan must work towards restoring peace and maintaining the ceasefire.

In response, Wang Yi strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and said China opposes all forms of terrorism. He stressed that the peace and stability in Asia have been hard-earned and should be preserved. Wang reminded that India and Pakistan are not just neighbours to each other but also China, and urged both countries to stay calm and avoid further conflict. China hopes the two sides will resolve issues through dialogue and reach a long-term ceasefire.