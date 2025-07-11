NSA Ajit Doval's big statement on Operation Sindoor, says 'we hit 9 terror targets in Pakistan with precision, missed...'

Addressing the 62nd convocation of IIT Madras, Ajit Doval talked about Operation Sindoor, where he highlighted the ‘biasness’ of foreign media. He said that Foreign media reported that “Pakistan did this and that” but images only show damage done by the Indian Air Force on Pakistan’s bases.

India hit nine terror targets crisscrossing Pakistan with precision and missed none of them, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said on Friday, taking pride in India's capability and technological abilities in neutralising the threats from across the border. The precision was to the point where India knew who was where, and the entire operation lasted hardly 23 minutes past 1 am on May 7, he said.

NSA Ajit Doval's big statement on Operation Sindoor

Addressing the 62nd convocation of IIT Madras, Ajit Doval talked about Operation Sindoor, where he highlighted the ‘biasness’ of foreign media when it comes to covering India’s interests. He said that Foreign media reported that “Pakistan did this and that” but images only show damage done by the Indian Air Force on Pakistan’s bases.

NSA Ajit Doval slams foreign media claims of Indian damage

“Foreign press said that Pakistan did that and this. You tell me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage to any Indian (structure), even a glass pane having been broken. They wrote these things. The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after 10th May, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, or Chaklala," NSA Doval said.

“I am only telling you what the foreign media put out on the basis of images. We are capable of doing it (damage to Pakistani air bases),” he added.

Why was Operation Sindoor launched?

Operation Sindoor was launched after the Pahalgam terror attack to give a “befitting reply” to Pakistan for their terror-related activities. Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in air strikes on May 7. Following Pakistan's retaliation, Indian Armed Forces significantly damaged their air force bases on the intervening night of May 9th and 10th, including the Nur Khan base.

Later, a cessation of hostilities was agreed upon by the DGMOs of both countries.

